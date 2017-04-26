Bosan for establishing Islamic Biotechnology Center

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP): Minister for National Food Security

and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan on Wednesday called for

establishing Islamic biotechnology center in order to develop the

agriculture and related sectors for the socio-economic prosperity of

Muslim countries.

Addressing the 3rd “International Conference on

Agriculture, Food Security and Biotechnology”, he said that

government believes that practical collaboration among the Muslim

countries in the cutting edge areas of modern biotechnology was the

need of time.

The event was organized by Pakistan Agricultural Research

Council (PARC) in collaboration with COMSATS, Islamic Educational,

Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) and CIMMYT.

The aim of the conference was to share the international best

practices of using the biotechnology for the development of

agriculture sector and food security.

The minister termed the exchange of eminent scientist for

short term and graduating students among Islamic countries as

another good form of cooperation.

He called upon the scientists for encouraging and promoting

smart agricultural practices to build the resilience in agri-sector.

Pakistan was working on the development of infrastructure for

using modern and innovative technologies including the biotechnology

for uplift of agriculture, health and industrial sectors of the

country, he added.

“Pakistan has improved its crop yield and productivity over

the years and it was producing surplus of wheat, maize, potato and

sugarcane”, he added.

He said that scientist and biotechnologist in Pakistan has

achieved the diversification in seed development and moved to a

higher value added seeds, particularly in the crops sector.

The minister said that all the modern techniques should be

replicated after tailor-made alterations keeping in view of local

settings and environmental factors.

Like other countries, Pakistan also took bold step towards

adoption of modern biotechnology and established over 45

biotechnology centers across the country, he added.

Sikandar Bosan assured full support of government for

providing enabling environment to research institutions to interact

together to support the back bone of the economy leading towards

sustainable development.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PARC Dr Yousuf Zafar said

that about 50 biotechnology centers were working in the country and

genetically modified (GM) technology was making progress in the

country.

Only 3 muslim countries were officially allowed to cultivate

GM cotton seeds, adding that GM was a tinny subject of biotechnology

and there was need to excel in tissue culture to develop the other

crops.

He said that knowledge was the key for socio-economic

development, adding that government was paying special attention to

promote the biotechnology in the country.

Agriculture scientists and experts from Iran, turkey, Sudan

and Sri Lanka are also participating the 2-day event.