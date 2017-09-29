Bosan for enhancing technical support with FAO

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Minister for National Food Security

and Research Sikandar Hayat Bosan here on Friday called upon Food

and Agriculture Organization for further enhancing technical support

to Pakistan in order to strengthen the national agricultural

research system.

In a meeting with Country Representative of Food and

Agriculture Organization (FAO) Ms. Mina Dowlatchalir, he

acknowledged the role of FAO in development of local agri-sector

and poverty reduction.

Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research

Fazal Abbas Maken was also presented in the meeting held at National

Agricultural Research Center (NARC).

The minister appreciated the major contributions of FAO in

Pakistan during last few years including achieving avian influenza

free status since 2008, establishment of national poultry lab and

control of foot and mouth diseases in cattle & buffalo.

Speaking on the occasion, FAO Country Representative agreed to

provide all supports, technical training and capacity building to

address the issues and challenges in agriculture sector.

She also asked for introducing modern technology to enhance

crop productivity for poverty alleviation and social prosperity in

the country.