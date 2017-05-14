Bosan assures growers of relief in next budget

MULTAN, May 14 (APP): Federal Minister for National Food Security &

Research, Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan said on Sunday that government would extend all possible relief to growers in the upcoming budget.

Addressing a ceremony regarding fee reimbursement and laptop

distribution among students of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) here at at Central Cotton Research Institute.

He said government was committed to resolve peasants’ problems and all

possible measures would be taken in this regard. PML-N government, he said, had reduced GST on Urea fertilizer from 17 per cent to only five per cent in previous budget 2016-17, and would try to reduce it further in the upcoming budget to facilitate farmers. Small growers will get more benefits in the coming budgets, he assured.

Bosan said that agriculture was mainstay of country’s economy and most

of the people especially from South Punjab were attached with agriculture sector. He said that agriculture sector facing many challenges including shortage of labour, therefore, universities should focus farm mechanization.

The minister also lauded MNSUA and said that it was performing vital

role in provision of quality education, and assured the varsity of full cooperation.

MNSUA Vice Chancellor Dr Asif said that fee reimbursement scheme was

initiated for students of South Punjab only, which indicated the federal government’s seriousness for promotion of education.

About Mother Day, he urged students to respect their mothers since Islam

advocates great love and affection for mothers.

At the ceremony, 53 Mphil and PhD students received cheques for fee

reimbursement, and 97 intelligent students got laptops.