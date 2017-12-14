BoP Polo Tournament 2017 restarts

LAHORE, Dec 14 (APP):The Bank of Punjab (BoP) Polo Tournament will restart on December 15 as wet conditions are likely to improve here at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

Rain earlier this week and afterwards the bad weather marred the start of the event on its scheduled time.

Top five teams are participating in this eight-goal tournament, which are further divided into two groups. Group A consists of Newage and Master Paints while Group B comprises Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL), Guard Group and Master Paints. Newage will take on Master Paints in the opening match today (Friday) at 2:00 pm while Guard Group will vie against Black Horse Paints at 3:00 pm.

Lahore Polo Club executive committee member Umer Sadik said that keeping in view the safety and protection of the players, the matches were not conducted in the wet ground, as it could hurt any player. “Now it is highly likely that the condition of weather and ground would be better from onward, which would help in conducting the matches in a befitting manner.”