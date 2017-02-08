Book “The Marvel that is Khalid Iqbal” to be unveiled at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize an exhibition and book launching titled “the Marvel that is Khalid Iqbal” on February 15 at PNCA, National Art Gallery.

Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah would also attend the inaugural ceremony of the exhibition and book launching. Many of Khalid Iqbal’s students and followers would also attend the exhibition.

A book written by Dr. Munawar Ahmed titled “The Marvel That is Khalid Iqbal” would also be unveiled on the occasion.

The paintings of legendary painter (late) Khalid Iqbal would also be displayed at the National Art Gallery.

Khalid iqbal was considered as the father of landscape painting and the initiator of the Modern Realism in Pakistan.

He has this unique honour to become the first male teacher at

the Fine Arts Department of the university of the Punjab, Lahore

when he was appointed to teach the first ever batch of boy-students

at the Department in 1956-58.

In 1965, he joined the National College of Arts as Associate

Professor and Head of the Fine Arts Department and after almost a

decade in 1974, he was promoted as the acting Principal of the NCA.

He served the NCA until his retirement in 1981. At NCA, he was

honoured with the Chair of Professor Emeritus in 1993.

Khalid Iqbal has been conferred upon the Quaid-e Azam Award in

painting in 1977 and the President’s Medal for Pride of Performance

in 1980.