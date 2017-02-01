Book reading culture imperative for character building of youth: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister on National

History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui Wednesday

underlined the importance of inculcating book reading habit among

youth for their character building and personality development.

“Youth must make book reading habit as part of their daily

life if they want to achieve success in any professional field,” he,

while addressing a function arranged in connection with first

death anniversary of renowned fiction and prose writer, Intizar

Hussain held at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG), F 7/2 said.

Former Senator Akram Zaki, Chairman Pakistan Academy of

Letters (PAL), Dr. Qasim Bughio, Managing Director, National Book

Foundation (NBF), Dr. Inam ul Haq Javed and other eminent

personalities including Professor Qaisera Alvi, Masood Mufti, Sheraz

Afzal Dad, Dr. Saira Alvi, Mehboob Zafar and a number of literary

personalities, students and teachers attended the function.

Paying tributes to the literary service of Intizar

Hussain, Irfan Siddiqui said Intizar Hussain was one of the

exceptional prose writers of this century and “We may have to `wait’

long for a literary personality like Intizar Hussain”.

He said Intizar Hussain had skilfully portrayed hypocrisy,

inner and outer conflicts and growing contradictions in a common man

through his writings which made him universal writer.

The vacuum created in the world of Urdu literature due to

death of Intizar Hussain could not be filled till many years, he added.

Unfortunately, one of the main reasons for rudeness,

impatience and extremist attitudes in our society was disconnection

with literature, Irfan Siddiqui said adding, “Societies which remain

connected with the personalities like Intizar Hussain can never face

literary downfall”.

He urged the students to develop the habit of book

reading which would leave a positive impact on their personality and

character, giving them distinction in the society.

He appreciated the organizers for arranging such a beautiful

event in memory of a legendary literary figure.

On this occasion, literary personalities appreciated the

announcement of Intizar Hussain Award worth Rs One million by the

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on the initiative of Irfan

Siddiqui and said, “such steps are direly needed in the country for

encouragement of writer’s community”.

Principal of the college, Khalida Maqbool presented memorable

shield to Irfan Siddiqui.