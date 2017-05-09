Bol TV license suspension: SC seeks record of Labaik Company’s directors

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought

record of the Labaik Company directors in a case regarding

suspension of Bol TV license by Pakistan Electronic Media

Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

The court also directed the Sindh High Court to announce its verdict in a case against PEMRA as early as possible.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard the case.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked who was the owner of Bol channel, Labaik and Axact Company and whether the channel was airing its transmission without security clearance.

PEMRA Chairman Absar Alam informed the court that security

clearance of the channel was issued during the previous

caretaker government’s tenure. The security clearance letter

was sent to PEMRA by an officer of a law enforcement agency which was later suspended by the Interior Ministry.

He said the channel administration added four new directors in the company whithout getting their security clearance.

Advocates Anwar Mansoor and Babar Awan, Bol TV counsel,

alleged that their client had not concealed anything from the

court but PEMRA had been taking one sided action against the

channel.

The court after hearing arguments directed the Sindh High Court to announce its verdict soon and adjourned hearing of the case till May 16.