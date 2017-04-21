BOI to hold road show for increasing Pakistan’s FDI: Spokesman BOI

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP):The Board of Investment (BOI) on

Friday said the government would hold road show in China,Germany

including world big economies in coming few months for increasing

Pakistan’s Foreign Direct Investment.

Through new work plan,BIO would hold road shows with the

collaboration of chambers of industries and All Pakistan Textile

Mills Association (APTMA) for focusing on textile and steel

industry,said a Spokesman of Board of Investment (BOI) Shah Jahan in

talking to APP here.

He said that through pro-active approach,”We would have mainly

focussing to achieve the FDI target US$ 15 billions by 2025.

He said that Pakistan’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) had

increased by 12.4 percent in third quarter of current fiscal year

from 1st January to end of March.

The Board of Investment (BOI) said that huge foreign

investment in automobile sector would be expected from different

groups because of the prudent policies of the government .

The spokesman said that foreign investors were keen to invest

in various sectors of Pakistan.

He said the government is committed to provide ease of doing

business for foreign investors and also global competitiveness for

Multinational Companies (MNCs).

He said that BOI had digitalized visa process for foreign

investors and now the investors could apply online for business visa

from anywhere and there would be responded in very short period of

time.

The duration of visa process had now been reduced from six

months to weeks subject to the verification from different agencies,

he added.

Spokesman of BOI said, “We have also transformed the liaison

and branch office from manual to online to facilitate the investors.

He informed that Pakistan was in top 10 countries in world for

improving in investment laws and providing facilities for doing

business to foreign investors.

Shah Jhan said that seven Special Economic Zone (SEZ) cells

had been approved for facilitating the investors through one window

operation to provide them facility at one place.

The spokesman said that SEZs investors would get the facility

for plant and machinery import without customs duty in all four

provinces of the country.

Three each SEZs would be established in Punjab and Sindh and

one in Khyber Paktunkwa, he added.

Replying to a question, he said that nine more industrial zone

had been approved for high tech industry to enhance the export and

employment opportunities in the country.

He said the SEZ Cell had been furnished on the contemporary

corporate style and would be equipped with state-of-art facilities.

He said that Pakistan had one of the most liberal foreign

investment regimes in South Asia.

The BOI was fully committed to reviving the confidence of

foreign businessmen to ultimately boost foreign investment in the

country.