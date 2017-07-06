BOI to hold road show for expanding Pakistan’s FDI: Spokesman BOI

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): The Board of Investment (BOI) on
Thursday said the government would hold road-shows in Germany, China and United Arab Emirates (UAE) including all big economies in coming few months for increasing Pakistan’s Foreign Direct Investment.
Through new work plan,BOI would hold road shows with the
collaboration of chambers of industries and All Pakistan Textile
Mills Association (APTMA) for focusing on textile and steel
industry, said a Spokesman of Board of Investment (BOI) Shah Jahan in
talking to APP here.
He said that through pro-active approach,”We have mainly
focussing to achieve the FDI target of US$ 15 billions by 2025″.
The Board of Investment (BOI) said that huge foreign
investment in automobile sector would be expected from different
groups because of the prudent policies of the government .
The spokesman said the government is committed to facilitate ease
of doing business for foreign investors and also global
competitiveness for Multinational Companies (MNCs).
He said that BOI had digitalized visa process for foreign
investors and now the investors could apply online for business visa
from anywhere and there would be responded in very short period of
time.
Spokesman of BOI said, “We have also transformed the liaison
and branch office from manual to online to facilitate the investors”.
He informed that Pakistan was in top 10 countries in world for
improving in investment laws and providing facilities for doing
business to foreign investors.
Shah Jhan said that seven Special Economic Zone (SEZ) cells
had been approved for facilitating the investors through one window
operation to provide them facility at one place.
The spokesman said that SEZs investors would get the facility
for plant and machinery import without customs duty in all four
provinces of the country.
Three each SEZs would be established in Punjab and Sindh and
one in Khyber Paktunkwa, he added.
Replying to a question, he said that nine more industrial zone
had been approved for high tech industry to enhance the export and
employment opportunities in the country.
