BOI stresses for liberal investment policy in CPEC

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):The Board of Investment (BoI) has stressed that the government has a very liberal investment policy for all countries and welcome to invest in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The government had initiated a broad and multi-dimensional reform process in a bid to improve the investment climate in Pakistan, Additional Secretary, Spokesman of Board of Investment (BOI) Shah Jahan Shah told APP here on Thursday.

“Business opportunities will be equally available to all Pakistani businessmen, Chinese businessmen, enterprises and foreign investors from other countries, either separately or in joint ventures depending on the nature of investment,” he said.

BOI Spokesman said that seminar entitled “Pakistan: Emerging Trade and Investment Opportunities” was hold at the embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo with collaboration with BOI and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

He said that over 140 representatives of leading Japanese corporations and trading houses participated in the Seminar.

The Seminar focused on the recent economic turnaround of Pakistan and opportunities for Japanese business houses to trade with and invests in the country.

Shah Jahan said that panelists in seminar were agreed that Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability, growth potential and vibrant demography make it an attractive investment destination.

He said that while representing BOI, he made a comprehensive presentation on the investment policies of the government and underscored that Pakistan exercises a totally non-discriminatory policy on FDI and welcomes all to invest in Pakistan.

He also highlighted that Pakistan has opened 7 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) whereas another 46 have been identified.

Replying to question, he said the Board of investment (BOI) would implement the modern concept of super ministry and one window operation for enhancing the foreign investment through reforms and reconstructing of the institutions.

In this regard, consultative committee had been formed, which consists of senior officials of establishment division and BOI to review and execute the reconstruction plan of BOI on modern lines.

According to plan, BOI wanted to hire experts to deal with to enhance the capacity and modernization of the institution.

He said that experts for Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would be hired for initiating the projects to attract investment and provide conducive business environment.