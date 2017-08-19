BOI is committed to promote country as investment destination

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP):Board of Investment(BOI) is committed
for image building to promote the country as an investment
destination and facilitate investor to resolve their problems.
Investment promotion consists of two core elements, namely
image building and investment generation, said a Spokesman of Board
of Investment (BOI), Shah Jahan told APP here on Saturday.
He said that through pro-active approach,”We have mainly
focussing to achieve the FDI target US$ 15 billions by 2025.”
The official said that huge foreign investment in automobile
sector would be expected from different groups because of the
prudent policies of the government.
He said the government would hold road show in China, Germany
including all big economies in coming few months for increasing
Pakistan’s Foreign Direct Investment.
Through new work plan, BIO would hold road shows with the
collaboration of chambers of industries and All Pakistan Textile
Mills Association (APTMA) for focusing on textile and steel
industry, he added.
He said that BOI had digitalized visa process for foreign
investors and now the investors could apply online for business visa
from anywhere and there would be responded in very short period of
time.
Spokesman of BOI said, “We have also transformed the liaison
and branch office from manual to online to facilitate the investors.
Shah Jhan said that seven Special Economic Zone (SEZ) cells
had been approved for facilitating the investors through one window
operation to provide them facility at one place.
He said that SEZs investors would get the facility for plant
and machinery import without customs duty in all four provinces of
the country.
Replying to a question, he said that nine more industrial zone
had been approved for high tech industry to enhance the export and
employment opportunities in the country.
He said the SEZ Cell had been furnished on the contemporary
corporate style and would be equipped with state-of-art facilities.
BOI is committed to promote country as investment destination
ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP):Board of Investment(BOI) is committed