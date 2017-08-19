BOI is committed to promote country as investment destination

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP):Board of Investment(BOI) is committed

for image building to promote the country as an investment

destination and facilitate investor to resolve their problems.

Investment promotion consists of two core elements, namely

image building and investment generation, said a Spokesman of Board

of Investment (BOI), Shah Jahan told APP here on Saturday.

He said that through pro-active approach,”We have mainly

focussing to achieve the FDI target US$ 15 billions by 2025.”

The official said that huge foreign investment in automobile

sector would be expected from different groups because of the

prudent policies of the government.

He said the government would hold road show in China, Germany

including all big economies in coming few months for increasing

Pakistan’s Foreign Direct Investment.

Through new work plan, BIO would hold road shows with the

collaboration of chambers of industries and All Pakistan Textile

Mills Association (APTMA) for focusing on textile and steel

industry, he added.

He said that BOI had digitalized visa process for foreign

investors and now the investors could apply online for business visa

from anywhere and there would be responded in very short period of

time.

Spokesman of BOI said, “We have also transformed the liaison

and branch office from manual to online to facilitate the investors.

Shah Jhan said that seven Special Economic Zone (SEZ) cells

had been approved for facilitating the investors through one window

operation to provide them facility at one place.

He said that SEZs investors would get the facility for plant

and machinery import without customs duty in all four provinces of

the country.

Replying to a question, he said that nine more industrial zone

had been approved for high tech industry to enhance the export and

employment opportunities in the country.

He said the SEZ Cell had been furnished on the contemporary

corporate style and would be equipped with state-of-art facilities.