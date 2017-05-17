BOI emphasizes to form working group to boost economy

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): The Board of Investment (BoI) on Wednesday suggested forming a working group comprising local investors and members of legal fraternity, media and business community for improving the country’s economic growth.

BoI Secretary Azher Ali Choudhary chaired a meeting here regarding Tracking Government’s Economic Target along with Chief Operating Officer of Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (PRIME) Aysha Bilal, a BoI press release said.

In her presentation on Tax Reforms, Domestic Competitiveness, Trade Policy – ITA and National Finance Commission Awards, Aysha Bilal said passage of Alternate Dispute Resolution Act 2017 by the National Assembly and formation of ADRC by Federal Board of Revenue recently to resolve disputes instantly at low cost and time were positive developments.

Since domestic investors contributed more than 95% of the total investment, they should be facilitated through ease of doing business, along with legislation / formulation by reducing number of taxes, she added.

She said Code of Civil Procedures 1908 should be revised and all loopholes used for delaying tactics should be bridged.