BOI committed for facilitating foreign investors in SEZs

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP):The Board of Investment (BOI) is

committed to facilitate the foreign investors for providing them

modern facilities in Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

SEZs investors would get the facility for plant and machinery

import without customs duty in all four provinces of the country.

Three each three SEZs would be established in Punjab and

Sindh and one in Khyber Paktunkwa,said a Spokesman of Board of

Investment (BOI) Shah Jahan told APP here on Friday.

The Board of Investment (BOI) has said that seven Special

Economic Zones (SEZs) was approved by the government for

facilitating and attracting the investors through one window

operation.

He said that nine more Prioritized Special Economic Zones

(SEZs) would also be established in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Paktunkhwa

(KPK), Balohistan, Northern Areas and Federally Administrated Tribal

Areas (FATA).

He said that nine prioritized industrial zone proposed for

high tech industry meant to enhance the export and employment

opportunities to the people in the country.

He said the SEZ Cell had been furnished on the contemporary

corporate style and would be equipped with state-of-art facilities.

He said the government would hold road shows in

China,Italy,Singapore, United Kingdom and United States (UK)

including all big economies in coming few months for increasing

Pakistan’s Foreign Direct Investment.

Through new work plan,BIO would hold road shows in

collaboration with chambers of Commerce and industries and All

Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) for focusing on textile

and steel industry.

He said that through pro-active approach,”We have mainly

focussing to achieve the FDI target of US$ 15 billions by 2025.

He said that Pakistan’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) had

increased by 12.4 percent in third quarter of current fiscal year

from January 1 to end of March, 2017.

The Board of Investment (BOI) said that huge foreign

investment in automobile sector would be expected from different

groups because of the prudent policies of the government.

The spokesman said that foreign investors were keen to invest

in various sectors of Pakistan.

He said the government is committed to provide ease of doing

business for foreign investors and also global competitiveness for

Multinational Companies (MNCs).

Shah Jahan said that BOI had digitalized visa process for

foreign investors and now the investors could apply online for

business visa from anywhere and they would be responded in very

short period of time.

The duration of visa process had now been reduced from six

months to weeks subject to the verification from different

agencies,he added.

Spokesman of BOI said, “We have also transformed the liaison

and branch office from manual to online to facilitate the investors.

He informed that Pakistan was in top 10 countries in world for

improving in investment laws and providing facilities for doing

business to foreign investors.

He said that Pakistan had one of the most liberal foreign

investment regimes in South Asia.

Priority of BOI was to reviving the confidence of foreign

businessmen to ultimately boost foreign investment in the country.