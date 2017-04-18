BOG PIPS approves proposed budget for FY 2017-18

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP): The Board of Governors of Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) Tuesday met in the leadership of its President/ Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and approved the proposed Budget Estimates for FY 2017-18 amounting to Rs. 232,198,227/- as well as Revised Estimates for FY 2016-17 amounting to Rs. 210,960,926/- respectively.

The meeting was attended by Speaker Provincial Assembly of Punjab Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, State Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senators Ms Rubina Khalid and Ms Nuzhat Sadiq, MNAs Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari, Dr Muhammad Afzal Dhandla, Malik Muhammad Uzair Khan, Ms Shahida Akhter Ali and Sheikh Salahuddin as well as Secretary National Assembly Abdul Jabbar Ali and Executive Director PIPS Zafarullah Khan, said a press release.

The Board was pleased to acknowledge the Institute’s increased activities and expressed the hope that it will continue to progress as a center of parliamentary excellence. The Board was apprised that PIPS and Subai Project of European Union will work together to enhance quality-oriented legislative, research and capacity building activities at the four provincial assemblies and legislative assemblies of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Board also expressed the desire that PIPS will take leading role in highlighting the role of Parliament at the national celebration of Pakistan@70.

Executive Director Zafarullah informed that PIPS is working to develop an Index of entire parliamentary debates to enable easy study of parliamentary contribution and debates on key matters of national importance.

The Board also suggested PIPS to outsource development of repository of existing laws in phase-wise approach in collaboration with National Assembly and Senate.