Boao Forum to boost economic integration in Asia: Experts

BEIJING, Apr 4 (APP):The 2018 Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) is scheduled to be held in Boao on the southern island province of Hainan from April 8 to 11, which, experts believe, will further promote China’s opening up to the world and Asia’s future integration.

“2018 marks the 40th anniversary of China’s Opening Up. China’s further opening up to the world will definitely be the most important highlight of this year’s BFA,” Yang Xiyu, vice president of BFA Research Institute told People’s Daily on Wednesday.

According to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a keynote speech during the opening ceremony of the BFA, in which he will expound on China’s achievements and experience in reform and opening up, as well as their significance for and influence on the world. Xi will also announce new measures to expand reform and opening up.

“I think the announcement of new measures means that China will deepen and strengthen its opening up to the world even more in the future. For the past 40 years, China’s opening up was more like a test, but now the new measures bring us an upgraded opening up policy, which will draw the attention of international community,” Yang added.

In addition to China’s opening up policy, this year’s forum, with the theme “An Open and Innovative Asia for a World of Greater Prosperity,” will also focus on Asia’s integration and China’s stance on building a community with a shared future for Asia and humanity.

According to People’s Daily, the BFA will launch three reports, which will focus on the integration of Asian economies, the emerging economy and Asia’s competitiveness respectively in an effort to promote Asian countries’ joint development.

Yang noted that the Asian economy is now facing challenges brought on by globalization. Along with these challenges, it is evident that the economic development of Asian countries requires further innovation. The BFA will provide a great chance to tackle such issues.

“China has been promoting regional integration and economic globalization. A prosperous Asia will provide the whole world with even more positive vibes and momentums,” said Wang Jun, Chief economist with Zhong Yuan Bank.