BNP’s Muhammad Hashim wins NA-268 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Balochistan National Party’s candidate Muhammad Hashim has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-268 Chagai-cum -Nushki-cum-Kharan by securing 14,435 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muhammad Usman Badini of Mutahidda Majlis-i-Amal Pakistan (MMA) stood second by getting 12,272 votes.

The third position was grabbed by independent candidate Sardar Fattah Muhammad stood second by getting 7,093 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 20.58%.