BNP’s Ahmed Nawaz wins PB-30 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Balochistan National Party (BNP) candidate Ahmed Nawaz has won election from Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-30 Quetta-VII by securing 10,102 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, National Party candidate Mehr Atta Muhammad stood second by getting 3,425 votes while Syed Abdul Khaliq of Pakhtunkhwa Mili Awami Party grabbed third position by getting 2,275 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 33.39%.