BNP pledges to secure Balochistan’s share in CPEC

QUETTA, Jul 02 (APP):Balochistan National Party’s Information Secretary, Agha Hassan Baloch Advocate on Monday said

that BNP in its election manifesto pledges to secure Balochistan’s maximum share

in China Pakistan economic Corridor (CPEC) giant project, and would take

concrete measures for restoration of peace and security in the region if succeeded in 2018 polls.

He expressed these views while talking to APP, unveils detail manifestos of BNP.

He said that besides provision of higher education and health, boosting agriculture and fishing sector is also part of BNP’s mandate.

He said if BNP succeeds in the election, it would work to develop an avant-garde policy to

increase literacy rate by 80% in five years in Balochistan, by kitting modern

education system. Girls’ schools would be increased to 50% and higher education

universities would be established in all divisional headquarters of the

province, he added.

He said that modern hospitals would be built in every district of Balochistan and free ambulance

service will be launched.

He said for improving law and order situation the proportioned budget for Levies and other security

forces would also be increased and no political interference would be done regarding this matter.

He said the prime mandate of BNP is to develop a strategic plan through which public issues could

be resolved, such as supply of clean water to Quetta city and coastal areas of

Balochistan including Gwadar, resource solar energy systems to farmers and agriculturists,

and traffic management.

In response to a question, BNP’s Chief Secretary for Information said that under their manifesto,

947 colleges in Balochistan and Agriculture University in Nasirabad division would

be constructed and also aim to create 40,000 thousand jobs opportunities for educated

youth.

He further added that bringing CPEC project’s right legitimacy to Balochistan’s people, special

packages for the martyred security personals families and the elimination of

targeted killings are included in the Balochistan National Party’s election

manifesto.