ISLAMABAD, Jun 26 (APP):The Members National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to Balochistan National Party (BNP) called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan here at his Chamber in Parliament House on Wednesday.

The MNAs included Agha Hassan Baloch, Muhammad Hashim, Muhammad Akhtar Mengal, Professor Shehnaz Baloch and Dr Jahanzeb Jamaldini.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Khan, Adviser of PM Muhammad Shehzad Arbab and Special Asssitant, Nadeem Afzal Chan were also present in the meeting.