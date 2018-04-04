Blood and sacrifices of Kashmiris not to go waste: PM

MUZAFFARABAD, Apr 4 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday terming the gross human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir as a challenge to the world conscience, said the blood and sacrifices of the valiant Kashmiris would not go waste.

Addressing the joint session of the AJK Legislative Assembly, the Prime Minister said, the UN Security Council Resolutions provide the real grounds for the resolution of the long simmering dispute between Pakistan and India and plebiscite was the only answer to the Kashmir dispute.“India will have to surrender to the will of the people of Kashmir,” he added.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned the gross human rights violations against the unarmed civilian protestors and said the brutalities of the Indian army find no match, as they even resort to firing over funerals of the martyrs, leading to injuries to over 200 people.

Terming the brutalities an “abortive attempt” to silence the Kashmiris, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the attempts to cut off lines of communications, ban on internet and curfews would not be able to stop the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir from their struggle for their right to self determination.

Abbasi also expressed grave concern over the restrictions by the Indian army on the movement of Kashmiri families and feared shortage of food and milk for the infants, and urged the international community to play their part in putting an end to these gross human rights violations.

He said the people in the Indian occupied Kashmir have been resisting against the illegal occupation of their lands for the past seven decades, despite a clear resolution of the United Nations Security Council that calls for a plebiscite, so as to let them decide their future. He however regretted that India reneged on its pledge.

The Prime Minister said that despite the unending hostilities and a reign of terror by Indian forces the people of Kashmir have refused to accept the illegal occupation.

“Pakistan has, is, and will continue to extend full political, moral and diplomatic support to its Kashmiri brethren,” he said.

The Prime Minister saluted the valiant people of Kashmir for continuing to wage the struggle despite bearing heavy losses to their lives and property. He said the people have stood up to the atrocities, extra judicial killings and pellet guns with courage and have proven that they would not yield to such tactics.

He said immediately after the recent killings of the innocent Kashmiris by the Indian army Pakistan strongly condemned the incident and demanded of the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to dispatch their fact-finding missions. He said he has also asked the United Nations to appoint a Special Envoy for Kashmir.

He said a special meeting of the Cabinet took up the issue of the killings in Shopian and Anantnag and agreed on observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day on April 6, to raise the issue internationally, besides sending envoys to the world capitals . He said the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir were a challenge to the world conscience and added the blood and sacrifices of the valiant Kashmiris would not go waste.

The Prime Minister said Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif was already in the process of apprising the brotherly countries of the continuing barbarities against the Kashmiris.

The Prime Minister during his day-long visit to the Capital Muzaffarabad was accomapnied by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan, Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer, Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmad Tarar, Minster for Kashmir Affairs Ch. Barjees Tahir and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, besides President AJK, PM AJK, Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly and senior officials.