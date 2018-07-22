Blood of martyrs not to go waste: COAS

RAWALPINDI July 22 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday expressed his grief on the martyrdom of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate, Ikramullah Gandapur in a suicide
attack, Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major
General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet message here.
“We have lost another patriotic political leader who are being targeted
by enemies of peace & democratic process. We stay determined & steadfast.
Blood of our martyrs shall not go waste, IA (Insha Allah)”, the COAS said.