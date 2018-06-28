Blind women cricket camp at Abbottabad

LAHORE, June 28 (APP):Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) is conducting national blind women cricket training camp from June 30 at Abbottabad.

“Altogether thirty two female cricketers will be attending the six days beneficial activity which aims at upgrading their playing ability and physical fitness”, a spokesman of PBCC while talking to APP said here on Thursday.

Rabia Shahzadi, Saba Gul,Mobeen Javed, Tayyaba Zafar, Farmeena Sahar, Bushra Zahoor, Sadia Khalid, Aqsa Arif, Sammia Mumtaz, Rabia Javed, Robina Aslam, Kiran Shahzadi, Arrzo, Aqsa Tabasam, Maria Arshad, Saba Shoukat, Kiran Rafiq, Nimra Rafiq, Sajida Bano, Anam Zakir, Maria Zakir, Hawara Murtaza, Aneela Rasheed, Liaba , Tayyaba Fatmia, Maria Babi, Amna Bibi, Shabnam Sharif, Iqra Anayat, Munaza Ilyas and Bushra Shahzadi will attend the camp, he said.

“We want to keep the female blind cricketer engaged in healthy activities during summer time and this camp is a step forward to impart them finer points of the game under the watchful eyes of experienced coaches”, he added.

He said the most outstanding players of the camp will be shortlisted for considering them in formation of the national women blind cricket team in due course of time.

He said nine coaches will attend the camp and they will be taught about the modern coaching methods, techniques and changes in international rules.

“PBCC is laying special emphasis on the grooming of its coaches and this camp is part of its development plan to expand the base of the technical officials”, he added.