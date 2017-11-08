Blind Cricket WC schedule to be announced on Nov 15

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (APP):The schedule of the World Cup Cricket of the Blind to be hosted by Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) in Pakistan and UAE in January 2018 will be announced on November 15.

Talking to APP, PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said if Asian teams make it to the final of the World Cup than the final would be held in Pakistan but if European teams qualifies for the top honor then it would be played in UAE.

“The Nepalese team would be participating in the World Cup for the first time,” he said.

He said the national team for the World Cup will be announced on November 24. “As many as 24 matches of the World Cup will be played in UAE while 7 matches will be played in Pakistan,” he said.

Sultan said the South African team will not participate in the World Cup Cricket. “The participating seven teams include Pakistan, West Indies, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Australia,” he said.

Sultan said the World Cup will be played on league basis. “Each team will get a chance to play to every team,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan has won two World Cups in 2002 and 2006 while the other two are won by South Africa (1998) and India (2014).