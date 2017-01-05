Blind cricket team’s camp for T20 WC from Jan 16

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): The training camp of Pakistan Blind

Cricket team for the upcoming T20 Blind Cricket World Cup will begin

on January 16 in Lahore, Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council

(PBCC) Syed Sultan Shah said on Thursday.

Talking to APP, he said that the camp would conclude on

January 26. He expressed the optimism that Pakistan players would

get visas in time to proceed for the mega event, to be played from

January 31 to February 12.

“We’ve got no objection certificates (NOCs) to feature in the

event. We are in touch with our counterparts in India and hopefully

after getting security clearance from the neighbouring country we’ll

get visas for our players well in time,” he said.

Besides Pakistan and India teams from Australia, England, New

Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and Nepal

are participating in the tournament.

The event will commence in New Delhi with India taking on West

Indies in the opener, while the final showdown will take place in

Bangalore.