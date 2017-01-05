ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): The training camp of Pakistan Blind
Cricket team for the upcoming T20 Blind Cricket World Cup will begin
on January 16 in Lahore, Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council
(PBCC) Syed Sultan Shah said on Thursday.
Talking to APP, he said that the camp would conclude on
January 26. He expressed the optimism that Pakistan players would
get visas in time to proceed for the mega event, to be played from
January 31 to February 12.
“We’ve got no objection certificates (NOCs) to feature in the
event. We are in touch with our counterparts in India and hopefully
after getting security clearance from the neighbouring country we’ll
get visas for our players well in time,” he said.
Besides Pakistan and India teams from Australia, England, New
Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and Nepal
are participating in the tournament.
The event will commence in New Delhi with India taking on West
Indies in the opener, while the final showdown will take place in
Bangalore.
Blind cricket team’s camp for T20 WC from Jan 16
ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): The training camp of Pakistan Blind