Blind cricket camp in full swing for world cup preparations

LAHORE, Jan 20 (APP): National blind cricket training camp

is in full swing at two different cricket venues of the city to prepare for the World Cup blind T20 Cup being played from January 31 in India.

“Players are working hard under the watchful eyes of experienced

coaches for a tough assignment in India”, said General Manager, Cricket Operations, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, Yousaf Haroon while talking to APP on Friday.

He said players are doing match practice at Khayaban e Amin

ground followed by afternoon training session at National Cricket Academy where focus is being laid on improving skills and techniques of the players.

“We are maintaining daily progress and performance record of

each player to draw balanced combinations on specialized positions to field a strong side in the event”, he asserted.

PBCC official termed the T20 World Cup a tough event due to

participation of world’s best teams in it. “Our team stands a fair chance in the event keeping in view its past performance in elite cricket events”, he added.

“Players are working hard but it all depends how they perform

in a particular match and that is why we are laying special emphasis on the mental toughness of the players to get their best performance in demanding situations”, he said.

Answering a question, he said they are expecting to get visas

of the team next week. The team will leave for India on January 28.