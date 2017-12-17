ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):One person has been killed and four other injured in a blast and firing incident on Sunday near Imdad Chowk on Quetta’s Zargon Road.
According to private news channel , Police and rescue teams have been dispatched to the area and police has cordoned off the area while a exchange of fire is continued between the security forces and the attackers.
A church is also located in the vicinity where people are currently stranded. An emergency has been imposed in the hospitals of the city.
Blast, firing near church at Quetta’s Zarghoon road kills one
