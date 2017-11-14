Blaochistan’s socio-economic uplift, a priority of federal govt: PM

QUETTA, Nov 14 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday said the socio-economic development of the people of Balochistan was a priority of the federal government.

He was chairing a meeting on the development projects of Balochistan at the Governor House, Quetta, a PM Office Media wing said.

The additional chief secretary (Development) presented a detailed briefing on the development projects including China Pakistan Economic Corridor, tubewells solarization, special economic zones, water management projects and oil and gas exploration projects.

Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai, Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri, federal minister SAFRON, national security advisor, commander southern command, home minister, planning and development minister, chief secretary Balochistan, and other senior officials attended the meeting.