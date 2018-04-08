‘Blackmail’ of Irfan Khan becomes a hit

LAHORE, Apr 08 (APP):The Indian film ‘Blackmail’ of pro-Pakistan film star Irfan Khan has been released in Pakistani cinema houses by the Pakistan Film Distributers Club.

The film was released on Friday and became a hit in the first two days due to its unique story and very strong role of Irfan Khan.

Earlier, Irfan Khan had performed central role in film ‘Hindi Medium’ with Pakistani actress Saba Qamar.