Black Day observed against Indian occupation of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Indian Republic Day was observed as Black Day across Jammu and Kashmir and in Pakistan on Thursday against India’s illegal occupation of the held Kashmir.

Kashmiris living on either side of the Line of Control as well as rest

of the world observed the Indian Republic Day as black day to express hatred towards India and to apprise the world of urgency for early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue.

The day also marked severe indignation and protest against the

continued Indian subjugation of the occupied Jammu Kashmir as well as against continued massive human rights abuses in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Kashmiris observed the Indian Republic Day as black day every year

to apprise the world of the continued brutalities and massacre of innocent Kashmiris and the massive violations of human rights by the Indian occupying forces in the held valley.

Call for observing Indian republic day was given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference and various political parties and was fully supported by the AJK government.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir the protest rallies and demonstrations

against continued illegal and unlawful Indian occupation of the Himalayan State of Jammu and Kashmir in various parts of the liberated territory were hallmark of the day.

The day also marked complete solidarity with the freedom-loving people of Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom and for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination.

The protest rallies followed by processions held by various social, political and public representative organizations representing people of all spheres of life including lawyers, journalists, members of the business community, laborers, students and social and political workers.

Kashmiri people living in Sialkot region also observed black day.

The protesting Kashmiris wore black armbands and also held peaceful

protest meetings.

Addressing the meetings, local Kashmiri leaders including Dr Zahid

Ghani Dar, convener Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement, said sacrifices of thousands of innocent Kashmiris would bear fruit.

In Lahore, Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) observed Indian Republic Day as black day and took out a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris of occupied Kashmir.

YFK Chief Organizer Tariq Ehsan Ghauri led the rally which started from the Punjab Assembly to the Lahore Press Club in which a large number of YFK activists participated.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans against atrocities of Indian forces on Kashmiris.

Addressing the participants, Tariq Ehsan said the aim of the rally was to record protest against the continued brutalities and custodial killings of innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces.