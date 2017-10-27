Black Day observe across Pakistan to mark illegal Indian occupation in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Kashmiris living at both sides of Line of Control (LoC) Friday observed Black Day to highlight Indian atrocities and illegal occupation in Jammu and Kashmir with a renowned pledge to win right to self determination from the occupied forces.

A complete shutdown was observed in Occupied Kashmir to express solidarity with the families of the martyred. Rallies were taken out in world capitals.

The shutdown call was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership and other pro-freedom organizations.

In Muzaffarabad, the main protest demonstration was held at District Complex followed by a protest rally. All Parties Hurriyet Conference organised a protest rally near India High Commission here to protest against India’s illegitimate occupation of Jammu and Kashmir on Oct 27, 1947.

On this day in 1947, India had landed her armed military troops in Srinagar forcibly and contrary to the aspirations of people besides blatantly violating the norms and principles of the division of the sub-continent.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the government observed the day and arranged different programs including walks, rallies and seminars in all districts of the province and agencies headquarters of Fata to express solidarity with the people of IOK.

The participants were holding placards, banners and shouted full throated slogans like ‘Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan’ ‘Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan and ‘We are with Kashmiris in their just freedom struggle.’

The speakers called for the resolution of long standing Kashmir in line with the UN resolutions as well as the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Mirpur city of Azad Jammu and Kashmir banged with various anti-India rallies and procession taken out by all segments of the civil society from different parts of the city to mark protest against continued illegal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir since past 70 years.

All processions later converged into a mammoth protest rally at Shaheed chowk where speakers reiterated that the people of Jammu & Kashmir neither ever accepted the illegal occupation of their motherland by India nor will accept the same at any cost in future.

Meanwhile, the students of the Y2K School Sukkur took out a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris by observing black day.

They condemned the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India, calling for immediate settlement of the longstanding dispute.

The protesters, including teachers, students and other staff also staged a sit-in outside the school. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favor of Kashmir’s liberation and condemning the Indian atrocities against the Kashmiris.

Similarly, various meetings in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and surrounding areas were also held to condemn Indian

atrocities.

On this occasion, the speakers said sacrifices of thousands of innocent Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste

as the sun of freedom in the held valley will rise soon.

Meanwhile, in Lahore, the Youth Forum for Kashmir on Friday took out a protest rally in connection with the Black Day

against illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

The day was observed every year to condemn Indian occupation of Kashmir valley on October 27, 1947.

YFK chief organiser, Tariq Ehsan Ghuari, led the rally, starting from the Punjab Assembly and ending at Lahore Press

Club. Leaders of different political and religious parties, lawyer and trader organisations and a large number of Kashmiri

students participated in the rally.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans against bloodshed in Kashmir

and terrorism by the Indian forces in the occupied Kashmir.

The Black day against Indian cruelties in the Held Kashmir was also observed in Faisalabad as the district administration had arranged various programmes to condemn atrocities of the Indian Army and to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

The Faisalabad Arts Council arranged a photo exhibition at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Art Gallery in which photos highlighted

the cruelties of Indian army. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khalid Masood Farooka was chief guest while RD Arts

Council Sofia Bedar, officers of different departments and citizens were also present.

A cycle and bike rally was also organized by Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) in Islamabad on Black Day against India’s illegitimate occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The cycle and bike rally was started from Fatima Jinnah F-9 Park and culminated here at National Press Club (NPC).

The speakers said cycle and bike rally was aimed to highlight the significance of observing Black Day on Friday. The speakers stressed on International community to take notice of the Indian forces atrocities in occupied Kashmir. They also strongly condemned Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and killing of innocents Kashmiris.

A large number of people particularly Kashmiri youth participated in the rally and expressed resolve to continue their struggle for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute.