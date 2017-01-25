‘Black Day’ a sign of hatred against India: Barjees

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Federal Minister for Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs (GB&AJK), Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir Wednesday said Kashmiri people would observe January 26, as black day to express hate with policies of India.

He said it was a shameful act for India to celebrate ‘Youm e Jamhoria’ every year on January 26, after shedding blood of thousands of innocent Kashmiri people in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

On one side India was going to celebrate Youm e Jamhoria but on the other hand it had turned IHK into military garrison through its extremist strategy and black laws, he said.

He was chairing a high level meeting here to finalize the preparations to commemorate ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ on February 5.

The meeting was attended by members of Kashmir Council including Abdul Khaliq Wasi, Muhammad Younis Mir, Muhammad Saddique Batli and representatives of Ministry of Information, Foreign Affairs, Interior Ministry, PTV, PEMRA, Kashmir Committee, CDA, officials from all provinces and AJK.

The federal minister said the dignity of people was being damaged through placing a number of check points and raiding the houses in the valley.

The whole nation, he said, would express solidarity with the people of Indian held Kashmir on February 5.

He said it was our responsibility to play our key role to express solidarity with innocent Kashmiri brothers and highlight Indian barbarism against them.

Paying tribute to the courage and struggle of Kashmiri people, he said the people of occupied valley were facing Indian atrocities for last seven decades, which couldn’t damage their moral, commitment and freedom movement.

Barjees said the martyrdom of Burhan Wani had given new dimension to the peaceful freedom movement of Kashmiri people.

He said the movement had also forced some sections of India to admit this fact that Kashmiri youngmen were ready to render sacrifices for their right.

He said the federal government was effectively raising the Kashmir issue at international forums, saying that the Prime Minister had adopted a clear stance over the kashmir during his last four speeches in UN General Assembly and stressed on the need to resolve this core issue for maintaining long lasting peace in South Asia.

Barjees Tahir said that Pakistan would continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people.