Bizanjo condemns target killing of workers in Gwadar

HYDERABAD, May 18 (APP): The Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping and
Chief of National Party of Pakistan Mir Hasil Bizanjo has strongly condemned the target
killing of nine labourers of Naushero Feroz district of Sindh and termed it a brutal act of
those who did not want the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.
The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the project which would
change the destiny of Pakistan and other countries of the region and it is the reason that
enemies of Pakistan are hatching conspiracies to create misunderstandings among the
people by carrying out such brutal acts of terrorism, he said.
He expressed these remarks while talking to media persons at “Meet the
Press” Programme of Hyderabad Press Club here on Thursday.
He said that the statements of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
clearly indicating the involvement of foreign hand in the resent terrorist acts in
Baluchistan. The Gwadar incident is not only the one brutality in Baluchistan as in the
past, number of such barbarism committed by the terrorists, he said and reminded that
Dasht brutality which claimed the innocent lives of the people of other languages a year
back.
He said that country can experience more untoward situation as the
enemies do not want that Pakistan could flourish and achieve the goals of development
from CPEC. The time has come that the people should forge unity among their ranks and
foil the nefarious designs of anti-state elements, he appealed.
Replying to a question about the relations of Pakistan with Iran and
Afghanistan, the Federal Minister for Port and Shipping said that dialogue with both
brotherly countries were in progress in order to resolve the conflicts and bring peace in
the region. He informed that a delegation of the representatives of the political parties of
Pakistan had recently visited Afghanistan where they held dialogue with the rulers as well
as former President Hamid Karzai and finally come to conclusion that the conflicts with
Afghanistan can be resolved through negotiations.
Responding to a question, Mir Hasil Bizanjo said that Joint
Investigation Team has been formed to investigate the Gwadar killing incident. The
deceased labourers were hired for completion of a development scheme of Balochistan
government instead the project of CPEC, he said and on behalf of the chief of National
Party of Pakistan, he expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members of the
deceased labourers for shameful and cowardly act which occurred in Gwadar.
He informed that around three thousand Balochi people had been killed by
terrorist by declaring them informers. He refused to accept those who are sitting abroad
and claiming themselves the leaders of Baloch people and killing the innocent people of
Baluchistan.
He, however said that the government had been engaged to ensure law and
order in Baluchistan province and as a result of action against anti state elements,
number of no go areas had been restored and the remaining would also be opened for all
very soon.
Replying to another question, he maintained that there was no threat to
provincial autonomy in Baluchistan nor the people of the province had any objection on
CPEC, however, they are not ready to change the demography of the province.
He said that details of 50 billion dollars CPEC project, which would
bring a new era of development in Pakistan, were available on the websites.
The agreement between China and Pakistan would exist for a period of 40
years and after that the China would have no right on the development projects which it
would completed in Pakistan.
Among others, the centeral and provincial leaders of PMLN
including Syed Shah Muhammad Shah, Khealdas Kohistani, Qamar Rajper, Hanif Siddiqui
and Khalid Shaikh were also present on the occasion.
