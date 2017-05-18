Bizanjo condemns target killing of workers in Gwadar

HYDERABAD, May 18 (APP): The Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping and

Chief of National Party of Pakistan Mir Hasil Bizanjo has strongly condemned the target

killing of nine labourers of Naushero Feroz district of Sindh and termed it a brutal act of

those who did not want the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the project which would

change the destiny of Pakistan and other countries of the region and it is the reason that

enemies of Pakistan are hatching conspiracies to create misunderstandings among the

people by carrying out such brutal acts of terrorism, he said.

He expressed these remarks while talking to media persons at “Meet the

Press” Programme of Hyderabad Press Club here on Thursday.

He said that the statements of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

clearly indicating the involvement of foreign hand in the resent terrorist acts in

Baluchistan. The Gwadar incident is not only the one brutality in Baluchistan as in the

past, number of such barbarism committed by the terrorists, he said and reminded that

Dasht brutality which claimed the innocent lives of the people of other languages a year

back.

He said that country can experience more untoward situation as the

enemies do not want that Pakistan could flourish and achieve the goals of development

from CPEC. The time has come that the people should forge unity among their ranks and

foil the nefarious designs of anti-state elements, he appealed.

Replying to a question about the relations of Pakistan with Iran and

Afghanistan, the Federal Minister for Port and Shipping said that dialogue with both

brotherly countries were in progress in order to resolve the conflicts and bring peace in

the region. He informed that a delegation of the representatives of the political parties of

Pakistan had recently visited Afghanistan where they held dialogue with the rulers as well

as former President Hamid Karzai and finally come to conclusion that the conflicts with

Afghanistan can be resolved through negotiations.

Responding to a question, Mir Hasil Bizanjo said that Joint

Investigation Team has been formed to investigate the Gwadar killing incident. The

deceased labourers were hired for completion of a development scheme of Balochistan

government instead the project of CPEC, he said and on behalf of the chief of National

Party of Pakistan, he expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members of the

deceased labourers for shameful and cowardly act which occurred in Gwadar.

He informed that around three thousand Balochi people had been killed by

terrorist by declaring them informers. He refused to accept those who are sitting abroad

and claiming themselves the leaders of Baloch people and killing the innocent people of

Baluchistan.

He, however said that the government had been engaged to ensure law and

order in Baluchistan province and as a result of action against anti state elements,

number of no go areas had been restored and the remaining would also be opened for all

very soon.

Replying to another question, he maintained that there was no threat to

provincial autonomy in Baluchistan nor the people of the province had any objection on

CPEC, however, they are not ready to change the demography of the province.

He said that details of 50 billion dollars CPEC project, which would

bring a new era of development in Pakistan, were available on the websites.

The agreement between China and Pakistan would exist for a period of 40

years and after that the China would have no right on the development projects which it

would completed in Pakistan.

Among others, the centeral and provincial leaders of PMLN

including Syed Shah Muhammad Shah, Khealdas Kohistani, Qamar Rajper, Hanif Siddiqui

and Khalid Shaikh were also present on the occasion.