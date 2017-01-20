BISP’s new website to provide robust information to public: Marvi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP): Chairperson Benazir Income

Support Programme (BISP) Marvi Memon Friday said the new BISP’s website would provide robust information and better understanding on its various programmes to the public.

“We believe in right to information and each and every detail is present on the website for public scrutiny and valuable feedback,” she, at the launch of website, said.

Special Advisor to Prime Minister Irfan Siddiqui launched the new website as chief guest on the occasion.

He commended the BISP for its services to the most vulnerable segment of society and for high standards of transparency.

He said the BISP’s performance was being appreciated in the highest power corridors of the country.

He appreciated the BISP for making available online all impact evaluation reports and stated that this newly revamped website with enhanced features would help general public in benefiting from richer online content.

The redesigned website offers quick and easy access to essential information on cash transfer, National Socio Economic Registry, Waseela e Taleem (WeT) and e commerce.

These newly added features offers more comprehensive understanding of the BISP.

The new website has improved functionality, enhanced rich content and is aesthetically beautiful and user friendly. The dynamic access to the database makes the website more informative.

The website has been especially optimized for use on mobile and linked with Google Maps. The new website goes live today with the same address www.bisp.gov.pk. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for updates from the BISP.

A hi tech app designed by the BISP in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has also been linked with the website for continuous monitoring of attendance compliance of more than 1.3 million children enrolled in primary schools under Waseela e Taleem.

The app is supplemented with the GPS that will update the attendance status online making the attendance compliance easy and transparent for the BISP.