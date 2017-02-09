BISP to start Women Empowerment Programme from Karachi: Marvi

LAHORE, Feb 9 (APP): Benazir Income Support

Programe (BISP) Chairperson Marvi Memon on Thursday said

a women empowerment programme would launch from

Karachi on February 10 under the BISP.

Speaking at a press conference here at the Lahore Press

Club (LPC), she said under the programme, women would be

given awareness about their rights after marriage. She added

even illiterate women would be taught to use an

ATM card and other facilities in routine life.

She said those women who would send their children to

schools would be given extra financial support.

She said numbers of fake SMS about the BISP would be sent

to the FIA and cases of forgery would also be lodged against

those involved in this practise.

Marvi Memon said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

was taking special interest in the social sector due which

allocation for the sector had reached to Rs 115 billion from

Rs 40 billion.

She said following directions of the prime minister to

up date the BISP in the country to search more deserving

women, a comprehensive survey was being conducted while the

previous survey had enroled 7.7 million eligible women.

The survey had already been commenced in 12 districts and a

team had been formed to monitor the process through check and

balance, she added.