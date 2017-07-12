BISP to ensure 100 per cent accuracy in data collection: Marvi Memon

PESHAWAR, Jul 12 (APP): Minister of State and Chairperson Benazir Income

Support Program (BISP) Marvi Memon on Wednesday said technology based automated system would enable BISP to ensure 100 percent accurate data by identifying and rectifying any error in the collected data during survey on real time basis.

During a meeting with local body members of Charsadda here, she said

indigenously developed automated system identifies the data which had been collected by enumerators at one place instead of surveying the households at the door step.

She said the identified areas would be resurveyed so that no deserving

was left out. She appreciated BISP MIS for developing state of the art systems that ensure quality of data.

The minister of state briefed the members of local body on National

Socio Economic Registry (NSER) survey.

Discussing areas to be resurveyed, the chairperson BISP added that

4.96 percent households in Chakwal, 6.26percent in Charsadda, 4.62percent in Faisalabad, 12.1percent in Jacobabad, 11.9percent in Kech, 12.78percent in Kila Saifullah, 13.4percent in Lakki Marwat, 9.9percent in Layyah, 19.5percent households in Mohmand Agency, 23.11percent in Sajawal, and 16.8percent in Thatta would be resurveyed to ensure transparent data.

Later, she visited UC Tangi to spot check the ongoing NSER survey. The

chairperson BISP issued strict instructions regarding the resurvey of the households identified by BISP MIS.

She said BISP had hired an Operations Review firm to assess the

quality of data, adding even before the firm went into the field intervention by BISP systems is a remarkable achievement in terms of making BISP data transparent and error free.

She said the survey firms would revisit these households and verify the

credentials before the data is accepted by BISP.

Later, Marvi Memon met PML (N) workers and District President PML

(N) Humayun Khan. She also offered Fateha for the departed soul of martyred SSP Sajid Mohammad and condoled with the bereaved family. She said that state would not forget his sacrifice and bring the culprits to justice.