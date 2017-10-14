BISP taking lead in war against stunting: Marvi

RAHIM YAR KHAN Oct 14 (APP):Minister of State and

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Marvi Memon said on Saturday that the BISP is taking lead in war

against stunting.

During her visit to Rahim Yar Khan, she was briefed on

research on the effectiveness of a nutrition programme here.

Talking on the occasion, she said that this research

would provide a sustainable model for integrating nutrition

specific and sensitive approaches to BISP, the premier

national social safety net of the country, thus furthering

the gains in curbing malnutrition.

Marvi while speaking to the officials of WFP, Punjab Health

Department, Agha Khan University and BISP beneficiaries, stated

that food insecurity is a matter of high concern as 44% of children

in Pakistan, 39% in Punjab and 42% in Rahim Yar Khan, less than

five years of age, are stunted. This alarming situation needs to

be tackled at the earliest.

Shahzada Rashid, WFP Head Punjab and Salma Yaqub, Programme

Officer WFP, briefed the participants that the project is being

implemented through IRMNCH programme Punjab, in coordination with Department of Health at district level and in close coordination

with Agha Khan University. “Wawamum” and “Maamta” are being

provided to children between 6-24 months and pregnant and

lactating mothers, respectively.

The chairperson held meetings with all four groups of BISP beneficiaries enrolled in this research, where she was briefed

by the field team on process of identification of beneficiaries

for research. The beneficiaries have been divided into four

groups.

The first group receives cash grant only, the second is

provided with cash grant along with SNF, the third one is

getting cash assistance along with enhanced BCC and the fourth

group is being provided cash assistance, SNF and Enhanced BCC.

She also visited the homes of enrolled BISP beneficiaries where

she inspected the follow-up and data recording mechanism.

The chairperson reiterated that the results of this research

would highlight the best nutrition sensitive approach that can

then be replicated all across Pakistan and eventually the world

to address malnutrition, stunting and low IQ levels. Better

nutrition would improve the IQ levels and thus guarantee a better

future for Pakistan.