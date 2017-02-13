BISP survey to be completed by August 2017: Chairperson

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): Chairperson Benazir Income Support

Programme (BISP) Marvi Memon said on monday that door to door BISP survey and its pilot phase would be completed by August this

year.

Talking to Radio Pakistan , she said poverty Score Card has been revised to enhance the quality of data.

Chairperson said information related to infant mortality, microfinance, migratory trends and access to justice have been added to enhance the robustness of National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER).

Marvi Memon further said to overcome data quality errors, Computer Assisted Personal Interviews have been conducted.

She said android application designed by BISP for data collection has in built checks and controls capable of identifying errors.

Marvi said various schemes have been launched to empower women so as they would be able to earn a livelihood.

BISP had initiated Biometric Verification system (BVS) for payments that would be extended to the whole country, she concluded.