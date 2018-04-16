BISP social protection model to empower women, poor segment: Marvi Memon

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):The social protection model presently being implemented through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) across the country was meant to effectively support and empower women, children and poorest segments of the society, Ms Marvi Memon, Chairperson BISP stated while welcoming the

foreign study tour participants from Senegal.

A Senegalese delegation on the invitation of BISP, on behalf of Government of Pakistan,

called on Chairperson Ms Marvi Memon, on the opening day of their study visit (April 16-17) here

on Monday, said a press release.

The 14-member Senegalese delegation was led by Gningue Pape Malick Director of the

National Cash Transfer Program Senegal, accompanied by Special Advisor to Prime Minister

Ms. Ndiaye Adjaratou Diakhou, Advisor to Secretary Diallo Abdoulaye Djibril and other Social

protection specialist from World Bank, based in Senegal.

The opening session was attended by the Secretary BISP Omar Hamid Khan, along with

Director Generals from other sections.

Ms Memon shed light on the specific programs including National Socio Economic Registry (NSER), recently introduced Graduation Model and other modes of Conditional/Unconditional Cash transfer (CCT/UCT). “I’m confident that the visit of senior social protection experts from Senegal government will prove beneficial for both countries. This visit will definitely result into joint-learning process, which would be beneficial for either side”, she added.

Secretary BISP Omar Hamid Khan, apprised the delegation that the programme was the first

ever comprehensive and transparent social safety net programme initiated by the Government of Pakistan. “We at BISP, were partnering with the leading global academic institutions including MIT, Harvard & LSE to tailor social research models, in-lined with latest sociological research methods”,

the secretary added.

He said that to make transactions more transparent, ensure timely delivery and efficiency

BISP had launched Biometric Verification System (BVS).

He further highlighted BISP latest initiatives regarding a new programme on nutrition

Conditional Cash Transfer to prevent the malnutrition amongst children of BISP beneficiary

households.

Moreover, a programme was also being designed on immunization Conditional Cash Transfer

(CCT), keeping in view the low awareness on immunization by the beneficiary households.

Expressing felicitation, Gningue Pape Malick Director of the National Cash Transfer thanked

the Secretary BISP for such a warm hospitality and extending the invitation for such a worth-learning study tour.

He broadly presented the Senegalese Model of Social Protection in coordination with other experts from Senegal and hoped to learn from the BISP management, and expressed desire to

share their practical working model.