BISP registers 2.8 million households in ongoing NSER survey

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Benazir Income Support Programme
(BISP) has registered 2,875,990 households so far under its ongoing National
Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) survey pilot project which is likely to be
completed by the month of November this year.
According to the data provided by BISP officials, the survey has
registered so far 3,474 (continues) households in Bahawalpur, 229,472 in
Chakwal, 1,098,145 in Faisalabad and 290,905 in Layyah in Punjab province.
The survey has registered 71,163 households in Kech, 29,803 in Killa
Saifullah and 10,280 in Naseerabad in Balochistan province while in Sindh
province, 214,384 households were registered so far in Jacobabad, 345,436 in
Sajawal and Thatta and 85,290 in Sukkur.
As many as 266,853 households were registered in Charsadda in
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 147,268 in Lakki Marwat while in FATA, 83,517
households were registered in Mohmand Agency, the data revealed.
The NSER was launched as a pilot phase which included Desk Based
survey in four districts and a Door-to-Door survey in nine districts all across the country and one agency in FATA. The pilot project of NSER will be
followed by a national roll out.
BISP will use the data acquired through NSER for provision of BISP
benefits, including but not limited to, cash transfers, conditional and
unconditional to eligible beneficiaries.
The NSER through a new survey will prove as a cornerstone for the
future policy making of the country.
The initiative of first ever dynamic NSER was launched through a
systematic approach for mapping and route planning of the survey teams to
ensure 100% coverage of the households, catering to the changing socio-
economic conditions of the population which the previous survey was unable
to do.
The registration application has in-built checks and controls capable
of identifying errors. Blue tooth based synchronization of the enumerators
and supervisors, is a quality control feature that will ensure error free
registration.
Computer based enlisting with the help of Google maps is also being
utilized to ensure complete coverage of the population,.
The performance and coverage quality of survey teams is monitored
from headquarter through a Visual Monitoring Coverage Assurance (VMCA)
system.
The addition of new questions in questionnaire related to rural and
urban distribution, agro climatic zones, transgender, chronic diseases, mental disabilities, access to justice, vocational training would serve as catalyst to enhance the quality of data.
BISP registers 2.8 million households in ongoing NSER survey
ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Benazir Income Support Programme