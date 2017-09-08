BISP reflects government’s commitment towards poverty alleviation: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi while appreciating the progress made by BISP during the

last four years, Friday said it reflected the commitment of the

government towards poverty alleviation in the country as well

as enabling the poor to earn their livelihoods.

He, however, emphasized that there was a need to enhance

transparency and improve operational efficiency of the Benazir

Income Support Programme (BISP).

The prime minister expressed these views during a

briefing about the performance of BISP here at the PM House.

Minister of State and Chairperson BISP Marvi Memon

apprised the prime minister that the budget allocation for

BISP, which was Rs70 billion in 2013, had increased to Rs121

billion in 2017 and the quarterly stipend had been

increased from Rs3,000 per quarter in 2013 to Rs4,834 per

quarter in 2016.

In her presentation, she highlighted that the number of

beneficiaries had increased from 3.78 million in 2013 to 5.46

million in 2017.

In 2012-13, disbursements worth Rs43.30 billion were made

whereas in 2016-17, Rs102.8 billion which depicted a significant

increase in the government spending on the welfare of poor.

Chairperson highlighted that BISP impact evaluation

report depicted positive impact on poverty reduction and women

empowerment. BISP had resulted in poverty reduction by 7% and

enrollment of children of BISP beneficiaries in primary

schools increased by 10%.

She reiterated that BISP was working to mobilize

beneficiaries to avail social welfare services and create

linkages with other government and non-government initiatives.

More than 354,847 BISP households had been enrolled in

PM National Health Programme. More than 181,088 BISP households

got interest free loans from Akhuwat, PMIFYL, PPAF and other

provincial schemes.

She said BISP was also considering various graduation models

so that its beneficiaries may become self-sufficient and exit out of poverty.