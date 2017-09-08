BISP reflects government’s commitment towards poverty alleviation: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi while appreciating the progress made by BISP during the
last four years, Friday said it reflected the commitment of the
government towards poverty alleviation in the country as well
as enabling the poor to earn their livelihoods.
He, however, emphasized that there was a need to enhance
transparency and improve operational efficiency of the Benazir
Income Support Programme (BISP).
The prime minister expressed these views during a
briefing about the performance of BISP here at the PM House.
Minister of State and Chairperson BISP Marvi Memon
apprised the prime minister that the budget allocation for
BISP, which was Rs70 billion in 2013, had increased to Rs121
billion in 2017 and the quarterly stipend had been
increased from Rs3,000 per quarter in 2013 to Rs4,834 per
quarter in 2016.
In her presentation, she highlighted that the number of
beneficiaries had increased from 3.78 million in 2013 to 5.46
million in 2017.
In 2012-13, disbursements worth Rs43.30 billion were made
whereas in 2016-17, Rs102.8 billion which depicted a significant
increase in the government spending on the welfare of poor.
Chairperson highlighted that BISP impact evaluation
report depicted positive impact on poverty reduction and women
empowerment. BISP had resulted in poverty reduction by 7% and
enrollment of children of BISP beneficiaries in primary
schools increased by 10%.
She reiterated that BISP was working to mobilize
beneficiaries to avail social welfare services and create
linkages with other government and non-government initiatives.
More than 354,847 BISP households had been enrolled in
PM National Health Programme. More than 181,088 BISP households
got interest free loans from Akhuwat, PMIFYL, PPAF and other
provincial schemes.
She said BISP was also considering various graduation models
so that its beneficiaries may become self-sufficient and exit out of poverty.