BISP playing vital role in eradicating poverty: President

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday said Benazir Income Support Porgramme (BISP) was playing an important role in eradicating poverty which was also being acknowledged at international level.

The President said this while talking to Chairperson BISP, Ms Marvi Memon who called on him at the Aiwan e Sadr.

Secretary BISP Ms Yasmin Masood and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The President noted with appreciation that BISP was being further expanded and in this regard adoption of modern technology like Biometric System would ensure transparency.

The President underscored that BISP should also approach far flung areas along with big districts to eliminate poverty.

The President appreciated that the federal government has allocated Rs. 115 billion for FY 2016 17 which was reflective of its commitment to end poverty from the country.

On the occasion, Chairperson BISP, Ms Marvi Memon, while briefing the President about the budget of her organization and National Socio Economic Registry (NSER), said that a survey to identify eligible household was being conducted since June 2016.

She stated that in this pilot project information about the deserving people was being collected by visiting households.

The President was apprised that biometric system was being introduced to ensure transparent delivery of payments.

Chairperson BISP, Ms Marvi Memon extended an invitation to President Mamnoon Hussain for the launch of the 3rd impact evaluation report which was accepted by the President.