BISP is championing women empowerment through social mobilization: Marvi

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP): Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is championing women empowerment through social mobilization using the platform of BBCs that bring 1.25 million vulnerable women on board from across the country.

This was stated by Minister of State and Chairperson BISP MNA Marvi Memon during her visit to Khushab, where she attended a Benazir Beneficiaries Committee(BBC) meeting in Namiawali. She was also accompanied by MNA Malik Muhammad Uzair Khan, a news release said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion she said the women empowerment pledge taken by them would empower the women to resolve issues being faced by them.

She siad the awareness being spread through BBCs on education, nutrition, women rights, basic counting would sensitize the women on the rights given by Islam so that they may stand up for their rights and become socially inclusive and empowered.

MNA Uzair Khan appreciated Chairperson BISP for her untiring efforts for the welfare of under privileged women. He said that the momentum she has given to BISP would take the organization to new heights.

Her efforts for women empowerment and poverty eradication have set a tremendous example for other women to follow, he added.

The MNA urged the women to support Ms Memon and become a part of this women revolution by realizing their potential and exercising their rights towards empowerment for their own welfare.

Chairperon BISP also visited Government High school Namiawali and 40 MB Government Primary School where she met children enrolled under BISP WeT.

Speaking there she said that BISP has successfully enrolled 1.7 million children into primary schools across Pakistan and Rs 4.69 billion have been disbursed to the mothers of enrolled children on 70% attendance compliance till date.

Marvi said that this remarkable progress made by BISP in terms of expansion and improved service delivery during the last four years highlights the commitment of the government towards welfare of the poor and vulnerable segments of society.

BISP WeT is an investment in education that would help in achievement of SDGs, she added.

She said that 570,431 children have been enrolled in Punjab that include 16,708 from Khushab, 80,948 from Bahawalnagar, 150,512 from Bahawalpur, 27,212 from Narowal, 250,027 from Rahim Yar Khan 20,879 from Rawalpindi, 24,145 from Sialkot and soon WeT would be expanded to other districts.

Later, the Minister attended a meeting of PML (N) Youth Wing local leaders in District Council Hall. During the meeting, the Chairperson apprised them of BISP survey for NSER update and urged them to participate fully in the survey so that no deserving person of the area remain deprived of the financial assistance of BISP.