ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has given around 4 percent financial assistance to non-Muslims, in accordance to their share of non-Muslim population in the country. “All the citizens are treated equally while taking decisions for the betterment of the people and the government does not discriminate in its efforts for poverty alleviation based on faith and religion”, an official in BISP told APP here Wednesday.