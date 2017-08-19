BISP empowering women socially, financially: Marvi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): Benazir Income Support Programme

(BISP), as the prime empowerment forum of the country through its

BBCs (BISP beneficiary committees) is bringing real empowerment to

women.

This was stated by Minister of State and Chairperson BISP, MNA

Marvi Memon in a BBC meeting at Lyari, Karachi, said a press

release here on Saturday.

She said investing in women sets is a direct path towards

development and BISP has done a remarkable job by making its

vulnerable women socially, politically and financially inclusive and

empowered.

BBCs is a cluster of 25-30 local beneficiary women that meet

regularly to discuss routine issues.

BBCs is BISP’s empowerment tool through which women are

trained by women leaders and social mobilizers on nutrition, health,

women rights, cash withdrawal and education.

There are 50,000 BBCs across the country that are mobilizing

women so that they are able to contribute towards the development of

the country.

Chairperson BISP said that societies can only be empowered

through education and awareness.

BISP Waseela-e-Taleem is playing an exemplary role in

empowering the future of the country by educating its children.

So far 1.7 million children across the country have been enrolled

to primary schools under Waseela-e-Taleem programme, out of which

711,709 are the enrolled children from Sindh.

Rs 4.69 billion have been disbursed to beneficiary mothers on

compliance of 70% school attendance till date and the journey with

the objective of universal primary enrollment continues.

Talking to women, Marvi said that women should realize their

potential to become useful members of the society.

BISP is undertaking partnerships with various national and

international organizations to strengthen BBCs so that its impact

can be amplified.

Nutrition trainings are being provided to BBCs with

collaboration of WFP so that malnutrition and stunting rates can be

curbed.

BISP also plans to provide mentorship to its beneficiaries

through BBCs and sessions on mentorship and women rights would start

soon.

Chairperson BISP heard the problems of women and directed

Director Lyari to resolve them at the earliest.