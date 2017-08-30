BISP door to door survey to be completed by May 2018: Senate informed

ISLAMABAD Aug 30 ( APP) Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid

Wednesday informed the Senate that Benazir Income Support Programs

(BISP) door to door survey will be completed by May 2018.

In question hour, he said, BISP has made commendable progress under

the PML-N government during the last four years highlighting the

commitment of the government to the poor and vulnerable of the

country.

He said, the budget allocation for BISP that was Rs 70 billion in 2013

jumped to Rs 121 billion in 2017. The quarterly stipend increased from

Rs 3000/quarter in 2013 to Rs 4834 in 2016. BISP has made itself the

pride of Pakistan and a role model for international social safety

nets winning Pakistan recognition internationally thereby contributing

to institution building and poverty alleviation in Pakistan, he added.

He said, the number of beneficiaries that were paid stipend in 2013

was 3.78 million whereas in 2017, 5.46 million beneficiaries have been

paid stipend.

He said, about 165,800 from FATA and 39,9269 Malakand Division

beneficiaries had been included in the BISP programme.

Giving the breakup of FATA he said, Orakzai agency 7,222 Bajaur

agency 57,648 Mohmand agency 25,645 N. Wazisrstan agency 100 S.

Wazisrstan agency 5035 Khyber agency 51,399 and Kurram agency 18,751

are getting stipend from the BISP.

Responding to another question he said, under the existing legal and

regulatory framework, cellular companies cannot offer financial

services to the public.

As per Branchless Banking (BB) Regulations only banks are allowed to

provide BB services with prior approval of State Bank of Pakistan

(SBP).

However, cellular companies can collaborate with authorized banks to

provide Branchless Banking services as agents of banks.

The service charges for BB transactions are set by the banks

themselves on the basis of quality of services.

However, he said, to facilitate the uptake of BB services, SBP has

advised the BB operators to provide free of cost cash-in services to

the BB customers holding mobile accounts with effect from January 1,

2018.

SBP has authorized 12 banks including United Bank Limited (UBL),

Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB), Bank Alfalah,

Meezan Bank, Askari Bank, JS Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Mobilink

Microfinance Bank (MFB), U-Microfinance Bank (MFB), Telenor

Microfinance Bank (MFB) and FINCA Microfinance Bank (MFB) to provide

BB services in Pakistan under various branch names.

He said, two more are at the stage of pilot test Silk Bank and The

Bank of Punjab.