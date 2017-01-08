BISP committed to empower beneficiaries: Marvi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP): Minister of State and BISP Chairperson

Marvi Memon has said that Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is

committed to bring dignity, empowerment and meaning to the life of its

beneficiaries.

Adoption of the best international practices, technologically innovative solutions and zero tolerance for corruption make it a model social safety net, she said during her visit to various payment points

and beneficiary households at Bhakar, Kot Adu and Muzaffargarh.

The purpose of her visit was to inspect the timely release of

full payments to the beneficiaries by the banks and interaction with

the beneficiaries to gain firsthand knowledge about their satisfaction

level with the service delivery and customer care of BISP.

The BISP has recently released its quarterly payments worth

Rs 25 billion in the last week of December, said a press release.

Since the payments in Bhakar, Kot Adu and Muzaffargarh are made

through debit cards, so the Chairperson visited different ATMs and

point of sale (POS).

She inspected the disbursement of the stipend and interacted

with beneficiaries for their feedback. She told them to contact

BISP Hotline 080026477 in case of any difficulty.

While speaking to media, Marvi Memon said elections would

be held in 2018 as mid-term polls were out of question.

The government, she said, was working with dedication under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. The

Pakistan tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) after repeated failures was using the

Panama case as their last resort to disturb the current wave of

development in the country, she added.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), however, would emerge victorious as courts decided the cases on evidence not mere

allegations. She suggested the PTI to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

as elections were contested on the basis of performance and

not on hollow claims.

The BISP Chairperson reiterated that the Programme was shifting

its payment mechanism to Biometric Verification System (BVS), which

would further ease it, besides eliminating the middleman culture.

She said at present, 83.9% of beneficiaries were drawing their stipends through debit cards, 13% through biometric mechanism and

3% through Pakistan Post.

During her visits to beneficiary households in Basti Doree Wali

of Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh, the minister stated that she was

representing the Federal Government, which was committed to the welfare

of the poor.

In Kot Addu, the BISP Chairperson also visited the house of

Member of the National Assembly Malik Sultan Hanjra and Minister for

Jails Punjab Malik Ahmed Yar Hanjra. She condoled the death of Malik

Ajmal Yar Hanjra, brother of Malik Sultan Hanjra and father of Malik

Ahmed Yar Hanjra.