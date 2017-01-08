BISP committed to empower beneficiaries: Marvi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP): Minister of State and BISP Chairperson
Marvi Memon has said that Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is
committed to bring dignity, empowerment and meaning to the life of its
beneficiaries.
Adoption of the best international practices, technologically innovative solutions and zero tolerance for corruption make it a model social safety net, she said during her visit to various payment points
and beneficiary households at Bhakar, Kot Adu and Muzaffargarh.
The purpose of her visit was to inspect the timely release of
full payments to the beneficiaries by the banks and interaction with
the beneficiaries to gain firsthand knowledge about their satisfaction
level with the service delivery and customer care of BISP.
The BISP has recently released its quarterly payments worth
Rs 25 billion in the last week of December, said a press release.
Since the payments in Bhakar, Kot Adu and Muzaffargarh are made
through debit cards, so the Chairperson visited different ATMs and
point of sale (POS).
She inspected the disbursement of the stipend and interacted
with beneficiaries for their feedback. She told them to contact
BISP Hotline 080026477 in case of any difficulty.
While speaking to media, Marvi Memon said elections would
be held in 2018 as mid-term polls were out of question.
The government, she said, was working with dedication under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. The
Pakistan tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) after repeated failures was using the
Panama case as their last resort to disturb the current wave of
development in the country, she added.
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), however, would emerge victorious as courts decided the cases on evidence not mere
allegations. She suggested the PTI to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
as elections were contested on the basis of performance and
not on hollow claims.
The BISP Chairperson reiterated that the Programme was shifting
its payment mechanism to Biometric Verification System (BVS), which
would further ease it, besides eliminating the middleman culture.
She said at present, 83.9% of beneficiaries were drawing their stipends through debit cards, 13% through biometric mechanism and
3% through Pakistan Post.
During her visits to beneficiary households in Basti Doree Wali
of Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh, the minister stated that she was
representing the Federal Government, which was committed to the welfare
of the poor.
In Kot Addu, the BISP Chairperson also visited the house of
Member of the National Assembly Malik Sultan Hanjra and Minister for
Jails Punjab Malik Ahmed Yar Hanjra. She condoled the death of Malik
Ajmal Yar Hanjra, brother of Malik Sultan Hanjra and father of Malik
Ahmed Yar Hanjra.
