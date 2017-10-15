BISP chairperson spot checks ongoing survey

THATTA, Oct 15 (APP):Minister of State and Chairperson BISP Marvi Memon Sunday visited Thatta and Sujawal where she spot checked the ongoing survey for National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) update at Makli and Kalakot.

In Thatta and Sujawal, the BISP door-to-door survey was about to close. It started early this year and covered all the five tehsils, 34 union councils of Thatta and four tehsils, 29 union councils of Sujawal.

Survey in Thatta was conducted by BISP partner firm AASA CONSULTING, that has surveyed 345,436 households against the estimated caseload of 2,704,196, said a press release.

While interacting with enumerators and public for their feedback, Chairperson said the data collected through this survey was vital for the development planning, so no compromise would be made on quality of data.

She said by completing this high-tech survey on an apolitical basis, the incumbent government would not only render valuable service for the poorest of the country but would provide a model to the world to follow.

She urged them to provide the correct information about their households.

Chairperson BISP visited homes in UC Kalakot, UC Gujjo, Village MuradMemon and Village Kenjhar Lake where she inspected the survey receipts and counter checked the information of the household with BISP database.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that BISP survey for NSER update was top-notch and exemplary as the data was being collected through technology enabled tablets .

The performance and coverage quality was ensured through a Visual Monitoring Coverage Assurance (VMCA) system developed by BISP MIS (Management Information System) system that monitors universal coverage and performance of the survey teams.

She also held meeting with 300 women leaders from Thatta, each representing a BISP Beneficiary Committee (BBC).

Speaking to them, she said the BISP has embarked upon a silent women empowerment revolution through the goldmine platform of BISP Beneficiary Committees (BBCs). 60000 BBCs that bring 1.25 million women from all across Pakistan was empowering women through education and awareness.

This social mobilization on vital issues of importance like education of children, basic counting, nutrition, mother child health, gender violence and E- commerce would define the future of Pakistan by making women financially and socially empowered.

Ms. Memon said the partnership of BISP with WFP would go a long way in war against stunting and malnutrition in Pakistan.

She listened to the concerns of women leaders and directed BISP officials to resolve their problems on priority basis.

Later, the Chairperson along with Minister of State Ayaz Ali Shah Shirazi attended a function. Minister Ayaz said that federal government was making sincere efforts to eradicate poverty from Pakistan.