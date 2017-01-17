BISP biggest welfare project of South Asia: Marvi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Marvi Memon Tuesday said the BISP was one of the biggest people welfare project of South Asia.

Talking to PTV, she said the BISP was providing financial assistance to 5.4 million deserving women to financially empower them and reduce poverty ratio from the country.

She said, “The government has allocated huge funds for the BISP beneficiaries to provide them financial relief as per vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.”

She said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had taken many steps to empower the women.

She said the BISP had started e-commerce programme to promote

traditional handicraft adding, in this regard handicraft festivals had been

organised in Hunza and Thatta and would be held soon in Bahawalpur.

She said the BISP was getting 90 per cent aid from federal government and 10 percent from World Bank and other donors for its projects including Waseela-e-Taleem.

The provincial governments were also cooperating with the BISP to provide succor to the beneficiaries across the country, she added.

She had visited all the districts including far flung areas to monitor relief activities of the BISP, Marvi said.

She said the beneficiaries were withdrawing funds in previous government through Post Office, Smart Card and Debut Card.

“However, we have introduced ATM card to get the amount but it’s sorry to say that most of the women are uneducated and they request others for cash withdrawal from the ATM but some people cheat them despite providing help,” she said.

Marvi Memon said the BISP was launching biometrics system through National Identity Card (NIC) for safe cash withdrawal.