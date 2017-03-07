BISP belives in development through partnership: Marvi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Marvi Memon said the BISP believed in development through partnerships and adopted an open policy regarding data sharing.

BISP has been sharing data with government, autonomous, private and international organizations and this has increased manifold during the last three years of incumbent government, a news release issued here

said.

Chairing a meeting on data sharing at BISP headquarters, she Tuesday

reiterated that authentic data is pivotal for designing social protection programmes.

She said, “Pakistan Bait ul Maal (PBM) is the pioneer in using BISP child level data of 95,708 households for its Child Support Programme in Swat back in 2011”.

she was informed in the meeting the PBM got data of orphans between

2-5 years of age across Pakistan to launch Child Support programme in Khairpur, Tharparkar, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Chitral and other districts across Pakistan.

Data of 142535 marginalized households was shared with SMEDA that enabled a number of beneficiaries to earn a decent livelihood for themselves.

Pakistan Poverty Aliviation Fund also acquired data for its various microfinance programmes across the country. Pakistan Small Industries Cooperation and Baidari Organization are utilizing BISP data for targeted employment opportunities for the ultra poor.

The Chairperson was apprised that BISP data is being utilized by various federal and provincial governments for health initiatives.

Over the past years, BISP has contributed much towards promoting education in the ultra poor segments of the society.

Punjab and Sindh Education Foundations, Literacy and NFBE and CADD have used BISP data for the various projects aimed at enhancing enrollment of children in Schools, the meeting members were informed.

Livelihood support programme of NRSP was designed and implemented using the data of the BISP in Swabi, Nowshera, RYK, Gawadar, and Lasbella. Wheat Distribution under Sindh Government’s Relief Programme to the deserving was possible only because of BISP data.

After floods in 2014, BISP data played an important role in identifying the most in need. Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab initiated its Livelihood Support Initiative to support the poor affected by floods by providing cash grant to them.

BISP data was also utilized by Balochistan Food department for targeted food subsidy, special assistance programmes by Zakat departments of Punjab and KPK.

International Rescue Committee (IRC) is using BISP data to identify potential beneficiaries for a cash transfer project. PIDE, World Bank, NDU and PMN have also researched on NSER and proposed policy guidelines for a successful financial inclusion programme and micro finance opportunities for BISP beneficiaries.

While Pakistan Social Protection Authority has used NSER to analyze the coverage, targeting and impact of ongoing programmes on poverty and proposed new social protection initiatives.