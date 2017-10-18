BISE wins All Pakistan Inter Boards Boys Hockey Championship

LARKANA, Oct 18 (APP):The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore won the All Pakistan Inter Boards Boys Hockey Championship 2017-18 defeating Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Dera Ismail Khan in the final played on Wednesday here at Hockey ground of Khuhro Sports Complex.

The tournament was hosted by the Board of Intermediate & Secondary

Education(BISE) Larkana.

The Third position of the championship went to BISE Bannu.

A total 16 teams of educational boards from all over the country

participated in the Championship.

The Chairman, Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Bannu

Jahandad Khan was the chief guest on the concluding day.

Speaking on the occasion, Jahandad Khan said that this championship

had provided the opportunity for converging the players of all the four provinces at one place and this inter-action would go a long way in developing fraternity and integrity among them.

He said that tournaments of various games and sports also inculcated

the spirit to competitions and mutual understanding.

He also advised the teams who faced defeat that they should not lose

hearts, as by dint of hard work they can improve their game.

Director Sports, BISE Larkana Muhammad Ramzan Jamali also spoke on

the occasion.

President Divisional Hockey Association Larkana Nisarullah Shaikh, Director Sports Hyderabad Irshad Makdhoom, Deputy Director Sports Larkana Muhammad Hassain Makani, Principals and Headmistresses of various Schools and others were also present on the occasion.